CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of CubeSmart worth $26,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $978,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CUBE stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
