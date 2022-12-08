CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of CubeSmart worth $26,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $978,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CubeSmart Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

