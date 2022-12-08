Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of SVB Financial Group worth $28,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB opened at $208.28 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.44.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.