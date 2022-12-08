Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,452 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 99.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

ROK opened at $254.77 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,936. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

