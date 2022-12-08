Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $181.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.27. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,333 shares of company stock worth $8,770,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

