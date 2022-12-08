Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.65% of Harmony Biosciences worth $18,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 733,109 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

