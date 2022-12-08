UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,402,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $60,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,688 shares of company stock worth $4,049,303. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.