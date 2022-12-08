176 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,344,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after buying an additional 151,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after buying an additional 447,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 839,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,034,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $182.30 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.67.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

