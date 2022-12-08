LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.58% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.03. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

