Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 16,800 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Gentex worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Gentex by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentex Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

