Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Position Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $18,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Allegion by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Allegion by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.71. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.52.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

