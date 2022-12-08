Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 125,862 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,862 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Axon Enterprise worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,210 shares of company stock worth $2,947,314 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

