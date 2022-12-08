Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 14,639 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in APA by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after purchasing an additional 356,434 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in APA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 526,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in APA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,564,000 after purchasing an additional 414,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

