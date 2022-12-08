Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.38.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $450.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

