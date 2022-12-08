Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,644 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SiTime by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 428,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Insider Activity at SiTime

SiTime Stock Performance

In related news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $38,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,741.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,244 shares of company stock valued at $715,401 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITM opened at $99.54 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $129.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.