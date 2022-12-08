Voya Investment Management LLC Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $17,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $81.09 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

