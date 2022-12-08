Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,610 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

