First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,212 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 814,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.04 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

