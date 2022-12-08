Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of HP worth $18,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in HP by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,964 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in HP by 14.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $629,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,918 shares of company stock worth $4,300,191. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

