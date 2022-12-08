Voya Investment Management LLC Has $18.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $209.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

