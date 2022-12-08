Sei Investments Co. Has $23.66 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,994 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.71% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,751,000 after purchasing an additional 112,962 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Shares of BECN opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

