Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 155,511 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Matador Resources worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 93.4% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 34,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 128.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $300,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

