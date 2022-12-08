Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

