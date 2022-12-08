Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,310 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $19,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Loews by 129.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 82.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 254,589 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of L opened at $56.24 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

L has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 50,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $2,002,102.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,577,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,820,634.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 50,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,002,102.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,577,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,820,634.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 178,532 shares of company stock worth $6,975,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.