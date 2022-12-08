Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,988 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,154,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $208.73 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $216.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

