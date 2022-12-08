Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Littelfuse by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after acquiring an additional 99,652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,775,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,738,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

Littelfuse Price Performance

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $237.85 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $326.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.