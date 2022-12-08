Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen upped their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.61.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $388.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.32 and its 200 day moving average is $341.22. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA



KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.



