Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,250 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,794,000 after buying an additional 305,197 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.