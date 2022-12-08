Voya Investment Management LLC Has $19.83 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 135,988 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $19,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRGP opened at $68.57 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

