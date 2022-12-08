Voya Investment Management LLC Has $16.32 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

NYSE MOH opened at $339.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.30.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total transaction of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,300 shares of company stock valued at $67,281,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

