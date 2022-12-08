Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,184 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $153.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average is $150.06.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

