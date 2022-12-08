Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 36,651 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $19,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 70.1% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 226,877 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 93,527 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 133.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 176,843 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 58,233 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 71.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 225,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

