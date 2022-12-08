Voya Investment Management LLC Has $17.80 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,984 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 302.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,085 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 48,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 35,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BRO opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

