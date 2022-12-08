Voya Investment Management LLC Has $18.32 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,118 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.0 %

ED stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

