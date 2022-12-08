Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 7,454 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,386,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

