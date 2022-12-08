Voya Investment Management LLC Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,804 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $153.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

