Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 16,800 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Gentex worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Down 0.6 %

GNTX stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

