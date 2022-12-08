Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 34,610 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,610 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 338,875 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

