Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 16,395 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

