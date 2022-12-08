Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $18,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.20 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

