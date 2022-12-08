Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 93,711 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,711 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Amdocs worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About Amdocs



Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

