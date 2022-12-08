DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 1,313 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 231.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,736 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 66,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $83.57.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

