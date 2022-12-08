Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $125.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

