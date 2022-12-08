Voya Investment Management LLC Has $16.94 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $16,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.94.

ODFL opened at $286.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $370.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

