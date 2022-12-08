Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $4,882,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.76. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading

