Voya Investment Management LLC Has $18.59 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 103.0% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 14,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 110.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

