Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 172,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 43,416 shares during the last quarter.

VOOV opened at $142.69 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.32.

