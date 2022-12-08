Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $109.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

