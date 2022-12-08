Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $158.76 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $173.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.92.

