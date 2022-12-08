Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

LOW stock opened at $206.89 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

