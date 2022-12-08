State Street Corp Has $1.40 Billion Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 332,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.74% of Biogen worth $1,402,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,956,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 85.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $7,321,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $292.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

